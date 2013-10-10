BECOME A MEMBER
Join over 4,000 Podestrians
We are building 50 pods across Los Angeles
for the FIRST membership-based Live/Work Community
PodShare is a social network with a physical address
Come on in to see for yourself
Click the logo or scroll to get started

Book Now

WORK AT A DESK SLEEP IN A POD

Stay the night / Work the day

PodShare is a membership based live/work community, by purchasing a pass to one location - you have access to all PodShare locations during that duration.

BOOK NOW

We want access points across the city. A social network with physical addresses. Instead of one building with 100 beds, we want 100 pods across the city with access to co-working tables, DIY hardware and software, shared kitchens, charging station, power naps and a friendly community of Podestrians!

The Future is ACCESS not Ownership
TRAVELERS

These Podestrians leave their home city, state or country to explore Los Angeles with the intention of #socialtravel

TRANSITIONERS

Moving to LA with no friend’s couch to crash on, these Podestrians cook to save and spend hours on Craigslist

TEMPS

Production assistants, summer jobs, film festival volunteers or class – these Podestrians are gone all day and pass out early

Access not Ownership
Welcome to the Rise of the Freelance Economy
The future is “access not ownership” so we are establishing “access points” across the city to allow members to
lay their head, pull up a chair, meet other Podestrians, charge devices, use the community kitchen, showers, lockers, laundry and WIFI.
Millennials don’t own a gym at home, they buy a membership. We don’t subscribe to cable television, we watch Netflix.
We don’t buy CDs we stream music. American car sales are on the decline because we Lyft or Uber.
We can rent a bicycle, get a degree online, have our meals delivered to us, and document our entire lives on social media.
We make decisions based on trust (reviews) + value (location) + price point (affordable).

COMMUNITY STATS

Demographic
Male / Female
59%
International / Domestic
84%
Solo / Two or more
87%
Self Employed
27%
Behaviors
Stay 3+ nights
66%
Return Rate
19%
Sleep with cell phone next to bed
80%
Book through share-economy sites
14%

TATTOOS

Daniel Podestrian 1770
Marci Podestrian 1711
Nat Podestrian 3668
Derrick Podestrian 3422
Val Podestrian 3388
Adam Podestrian 3383
Zikra Podestrian #1058
Bethany Podestrian #1057
Elle Podestrian #
Steve Podestrian #953
Lars Podestrian #1058
Mykee Podestrian #
Chris Branding Selection
Razzy Podestrian #4558
DayRon Podestrian #4498

EVENTS

Sunday Basketball

Every Sunday, we take Podestrians to play basketball from 11-2pm

Thanksgiving

Join us for a Thanksgiving feast! Contact us to RSVP

NYE Party

Dec 31st we will ring in the new year as a tribe! Join the party, RSVP on the contact page

FAQ

1.WHAT IS A POD?

Pods are custom built minimalist spaces for social travelers. Twin or queen sized. Some pods convert from bed to desk (see Murphy Pod), some have closets and trundle areas for suitcases and all have a 22″ flat screen TV with Netflix, Hulu, games plus personal outlets, LED night light and a memory foam mattress.

2.IS THERE A CURFEW?

PodShare is a live/work space for millennials. There is a keypad system for 24hour access, and an RA and manager on the property.

3.WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE RATE?

All PodShare locations are open to members – so you have a hub across the city of LA whether you need a desk, a cellphone charge or a power nap. The kitchens are stocked with breakfast foods and the bathrooms have clean towels, toiletries and toothpaste for your use. All PodShare computers have DIY software programs like FCP and Adobe.

HELP BUILD PODSHARE

Seeking Volunteers

Help us build and operate

Whatever your interests are, for any length of time we may be interested in having you volunteer at one of our locations!

Seeking CTO

Head of Technology

We are in development for a social booking app. If you are familiar with ruby on rails and interested in growing with our startup, message us!

Seeking Landlords

Real Estate Partners

Do you own commercial space with at least 12ft ceilings in Los Angeles? Regardless of the square footage, we may be interested in installing murphy pods (50 sq ft / 12 ft long)

BOOK OUT PODSHARE FOR YOUR GROUP OR PARTY

MESSAGE US

WANT A POD AT YOUR PLACE?

We are seeking collaborators, interns, developers, and investors

For example, if you can weld and want to build a pop-up pod with us for art galleries/conventions or love our project so much that you want to donate even $1 or can code the social booking app we are working on, connect now!

PodShare
1617 Cosmo Street
Hollywood, CA 90028
USA

213.973.7741
stay@thepodshare.com

*
*
*
From your fingertips to our inbox! We'll reply soon :)
Oops, something is off... See the marked fields above to fix the errors.