We want access points across the city. A social network with physical addresses. Instead of one building with 100 beds, we want 100 pods across the city with access to co-working tables, DIY hardware and software, shared kitchens, charging station, power naps and a friendly community of Podestrians!
These Podestrians leave their home city, state or country to explore Los Angeles with the intention of #socialtravel
Moving to LA with no friend’s couch to crash on, these Podestrians cook to save and spend hours on Craigslist
Production assistants, summer jobs, film festival volunteers or class – these Podestrians are gone all day and pass out early
Pods are custom built minimalist spaces for social travelers. Twin or queen sized. Some pods convert from bed to desk (see Murphy Pod), some have closets and trundle areas for suitcases and all have a 22″ flat screen TV with Netflix, Hulu, games plus personal outlets, LED night light and a memory foam mattress.
PodShare is a live/work space for millennials. There is a keypad system for 24hour access, and an RA and manager on the property.
All PodShare locations are open to members – so you have a hub across the city of LA whether you need a desk, a cellphone charge or a power nap. The kitchens are stocked with breakfast foods and the bathrooms have clean towels, toiletries and toothpaste for your use. All PodShare computers have DIY software programs like FCP and Adobe.
Whatever your interests are, for any length of time we may be interested in having you volunteer at one of our locations!
We are in development for a social booking app. If you are familiar with ruby on rails and interested in growing with our startup, message us!
Do you own commercial space with at least 12ft ceilings in Los Angeles? Regardless of the square footage, we may be interested in installing murphy pods (50 sq ft / 12 ft long)
We are seeking collaborators, interns, developers, and investors
For example, if you can weld and want to build a pop-up pod with us for art galleries/conventions or love our project so much that you want to donate even $1 or can code the social booking app we are working on, connect now!
PodShare
1617 Cosmo Street
Hollywood, CA 90028
USA
213.973.7741
stay@thepodshare.com