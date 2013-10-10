Access not Ownership

Welcome to the Rise of the Freelance Economy

The future is “access not ownership” so we are establishing “access points” across the city to allow members to

lay their head, pull up a chair, meet other Podestrians, charge devices, use the community kitchen, showers, lockers, laundry and WIFI.

Millennials don’t own a gym at home, they buy a membership. We don’t subscribe to cable television, we watch Netflix.

We don’t buy CDs we stream music. American car sales are on the decline because we Lyft or Uber.

We can rent a bicycle, get a degree online, have our meals delivered to us, and document our entire lives on social media.

We make decisions based on trust (reviews) + value (location) + price point (affordable).